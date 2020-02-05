James Ward-Prowse: Southampton midfielder goes off with injury against Tottenham

James Ward-Prowse
James Ward-Prowse needed treatment before he was taken off

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse was taken off on a stretcher after suffering a suspected knee injury in the first half of Wednesday's FA Cup fourth-round replay at Tottenham.

The England international was hurt trying to block Ryan Sessegnon's clearance.

Spurs winger Sessegnon looked a little shaken as Ward-Prowse received oxygen while he was treated.

The game was level at 1-1 when Ward-Prowse went off.

Ward-Prowse, 25, has made 30 appearances in all competitions for Southampton this season.

