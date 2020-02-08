Clyde v Celtic: What happened after the sides' last Scottish Cup meeting?

The Clyde players celebrate a famous Scottish Cup victory at Broadwood

Scottish Cup: Clyde v Celtic Venue: Broadwood Stadium, Date: Sunday 9 February Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

It was supposed to be Roy Keane's big day. The Manchester United legend had joined boyhood heroes Celtic intent on a glorious end to his career to prove wrong manager Gordon Strachan, who he believed did not really want to sign him.

But his debut on 8 January, 2006 turned sour with one of the Scottish Cup's biggest upsets as second-tier Clyde - with an average age of under 21 - ran the legs off Strachan's side and could have won by a more handsome margin in front of a live TV audience.

It was also to prove a turning point for several careers. Here, we look back at what happened to those two contrasting squads.

Graham Roberts, 60: The former England, Tottenham Hotspur and Rangers defender had formed his squad after inheriting just three players and holding open trials in the summer for free agents released by other clubs. His tenure was short-lived as, six months after the famous win over Celtic, he was sacked over allegations of racist remarks but subsequently won a case for unfair dismissal. Roberts went on to coach the Pakistan and Nepal national teams.

Clyde manager Graham Roberts celebrates at full time

Peter Cherrie, 36: The goalkeeper, in the only season when he was first choice at Broadwood, denied Shaun Maloney an equaliser when Clyde were 1-0 ahead. Cherrie was released along with the rest of the squad when the Bully Wee hit financial problems in 2009 and went on to play for Dundalk, Cliftonville, Bray Wanderers, Cork City and Derry City, who he helped finish fourth in the League of Ireland last year.

Neil McGregor, 34: The right-back/centre-half also left after Clyde's 2009 financial problems and went on to play for Dunfermline Athletic, Dundee and Ayr United before moving on to the juniors with Hurlford United and, last season, Troon.

Chris Higgins, 34: The centre-half joined Dunfermline along with McGregor and, like his team-mate, was released despite helping the Pars win promotion to the top flight. He went on to have six seasons with Queen of the South before moving to Ayr United and is now in League One with East Fife.

Craig McKeown, 34: The centre-half moved on to Dundee in 2008 but was released after helping them win promotion to the top flight in 2012 and went on to finish his career in the Highland League with Brora Rangers and Formartine United.

Eddie Malone, 34: The marauding left-back made his name with what turned out to be winning goal. He moved to St Mirren in the Premier League the following season, but was soon back in the second tier with Dundee before moves to Ayr United, Raith Rovers, Stenhousemuir, Forfar Athletic. He is currently in the Lowland League with East Stirlingshire.

Craig Bryson, 33: The box-to-box midfielder was the youngest member of the Clyde team, scored the opening goal and was the home player who went on to greatest success. He moved to Kilmarnock the following season and, after four campaigns in the top flight, switched to Derby County, winning three Scotland caps on the way. A short spell on loan to Cardiff City preceded his move to Aberdeen at the start of the current season.

Eddie Malone and Craig Bryson were the goal heroes for Clyde at Broadwood

Stevie Masterton, 35: The skilful midfielder moved on to Greenock Morton in 2008, then Crawley Town, but returned to Scotland soon after for short spells with Alloa Athletic and Clyde again before ending his career in the juniors with Hurlford United.

Stephen O'Donnell, 36: The rangy midfielder had a penalty kick saved by Artur Boruc as Clyde led 1-0 but supplied the corner that led to the second goal. A year later, he moved to the top flight with St Mirren and, three seasons later, to Dundee before a brief return to Clyde in 2014.

Michael McGowan, 34: The Glasgow-born Northern Ireland Under-21 winger went on to become Clyde captain before moving to Queen of the South in 2008. He spent a year with Dundalk, where he was named player of year and scored from halfway line against Derry City. Returned to Scotland to play for Alloa and Ayr.

Alex Williams, 37: The forward, who had a goal controversially disallowed before Clyde took the lead, had been a prolific scorer for Morton before joining the Cumbernauld club. He left after one season to play in Australia but was soon back in Scotland with Ross County, Clyde then another prolific spell with Ayr before joining Dundalk, St Patrick's Athletic then Stenhousemuir. He spent two seasons with junior side Luncarty after returning to football in 2013 following a 32-month jail sentence, having pled guilty to charges of supplying designer drugs, claiming it was due to financial difficulties suffered due to a gambling addiction.

Tom Brighton, 35. The former Rangers youth and Scotland Under-21 striker was another to have a goal ruled out before Clyde took the lead and went on to play for Millwall, St Mirren, Stirling Albion, Queen of the South and juniors Irvine Meadow.

Substitutes

Romauld Bouadji, 37. The French centre-half, who started his career with Saint-Etienne, went on to play for Tooting & Mitcham United, Fisher Athletic, Carshalton Athletic and Stranraer.

Joe Miller, 52: The former Aberdeen and Celtic forward had re-registered as a player after being appointed assistant manager to Roberts and became Clyde manager eight months later after a dispute between himself and the Englishman that led to the latter winning his claim of unfair dismissal. Miller led Clyde to the Challenge Cup final in 2006 but refused a new contract in 2007 and became assistant at Dundalk two years later.

Gary Arbuckle, 35: The forward was released in 2008 after more than 100 appearances for Clyde and had short spells with Queen of the South and Ayr before finishing his career in the juniors with Kilbirnie Ladeside, Arthurlie and Gartcairn.

Gordon Strachan, 62: The former Scotland winger recovered from the Broadwood defeat to lead Celtic to three consecutive league titles before spells in charge of Middlesbrough and Scotland. Is presently technical director with first club Dundee in the Scottish Championship.

Artur Boruc, 39: The goalkeeper capped 65 times for Poland spent five successful seasons with Celtic before joining Fiorentina in 2010 and then heading to the English top-flight with Southampton and Bournemouth, where he is still part of the squad.

Celtic goalkeeper Artur Boruc kept out a penalty kick from Stephen O'Donnell

Paul Telfer, 48: The right-back, capped once for Scotland, had followed Strachan to Celtic from Southampton, but his family could not settle in his homeland and, after briefly retiring in 2007, joined Bournemouth before spells with Leeds United, Slough Town and Sutton United. Has coached at Indy Eleven in the North American Soccer League.

Du Wei, 37: The China centre-half, on loan from Shanghai Shenhua after helping them win their league title, was hauled off after 45 minutes of a nightmare debut at Broadwood. It was to be his only Celtic appearance, but after returning to Shanghai, he became club captain in 2008 and went on to earn 71 caps for his country.

Stephen McManus, 37: The centre-half, capped 26 times for Scotland, moved from Celtic to Middlesbourgh in 2010 before ending his career with Motherwell in 2017. He is now coaching Celtic's youths.

Ross Wallace, 34: The left-back, another to earn a single Scotland cap, moved to Sunderland in 2006 then on to Preston North End, Burnley, Sheffield Wednesday and Fleetwood Town, who released him in September.

Shunsuke Nakamura, 41: Being part of the Broadwood defeat did not prevent the classy midfielder becoming a cult hero with Celtic and earning 98 caps for Japan. After four seasons in Glasgow, he left for Espanyol in 2009 before a return to first club Yokohama Marinos. Switched from Jubilo Iwata to second-tier Yokohama in July and is renowned for novelty appearances on television displaying the accuracy of his free kicks.

Neil Lennon, 48: The current Celtic manager and former Northern Ireland midfielder ended his seven-year spell playing career with the club in 2007 when he moved to Nottingham Forest then Wycombe Wanderers before returning to take up a coaching role. Also managed Bolton Wanderers and Hibernian before his return for a second spell in charge of the Scottish champions.

Roy Keane, 48: The Republic of Ireland superstar did not live up to his reputation during his time at Celtic. However, he went on to help the Glasgow side win the League Cup and league title before retiring that June on medical advice. After spells as Sunderland and Ipswich Town manager, he is now Nottingham Forest assistant having held the same role previously with his country and Aston Villa.

Roy Keane had a day to forget on his Celtic debut

Stephen Pearson, 37: The Scotland midfielder left Celtic for Derby in 2007 and went to play for Bristol City, Kerala Blasters, Atletico Kolkata before ending his career back with first club Motherwell.

John Hartson, 44: The Wales striker left Celtic six months later to join West Bromwich Albion and retired two years after that, soon after they released him. Went on to fight a winning battle against testicular cancer and become a TV and radio pundit.

Shaun Maloney, 37: The Scotland attacking midfielder left in 2007 for Aston Villa but returned a year later for another three-year spell before joining Wigan Athletic, Chicago Fire and Hull City. Went on to coach with Celtic before switching to his present role as assistant to Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez.

Substitutes

Adam Virgo, 37: The English centre-half failed to live up to the £1.5m fee Celtic paid to Brighton for his services and, after spells on loan to Coventry City and Colchester United, returned to his former club. Went on to work as a TV commentator, pundit and journalist as well as launching his own football academy.

Aidan McGeady, 33: The Rutherglen-born Republic of Ireland winger fluffed a chance to bring Celtic back into the game at Broadwood but went on to become Scotland's most expensive export when Spartak Moscow paid £9.3m for him in 2010. Went on to play for Everton, Sheffield Wednesday, Preston, Sunderland. Currently on loan at Charlton Athletic.

Maciej Zurawski, 43: The Poland striker came off the bench to reduce the arrears with eight minutes remaining. Went on to be part of his country's 2006 World Cup squad and was captain for the Euro 2008 finals before moving on to Larissa and Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus and ending his career back with first club Wisla Krakow.