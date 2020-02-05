Motherwell 0-4 Celtic: Odsonne Edouard can get even better - Neil Lennon

Media playback is not supported on this device Edouard 'a joy to watch' - Celtic boss Lennon

Odsonne Edouard "can get better", says manager Neil Lennon, after the French striker took his goals tally to 24.

Edouard, 22, scored a brace in Celtic's 4-0 Scottish Premiership win away at Motherwell, opening the scoring after his initial effort was blocked, before netting a superb 20-yard free-kick.

And Lennon says the former Paris St-Germain forward "has everything in front of him".

"What a player he is - his all round game is so good," he told BBC Scotland.

"He's only 22 and he's just a joy to watch at the moment. I don't like building players up but it's very difficult not to when you have a player of that quality playing the way he is."

Edouard now has six goals in six games since the winter break, and has played a critical role in reviving Celtic's title push following their loss against Rangers before the turn of the year.

The defending champions sit seven points clear at the top of the division, having played a game more than their city rivals.

Edouard's double at Fir Park took him to 24 goals in 37 games this season, meaning he already has one more than he managed in the entirety of last term.

Twenty of those goals have come in the league, making him the Premiership's leading scorer by eight goals, and he has also weighed in with five assists.

Edouard has been partnered in recent matches by the rejuvenated Leigh Griffiths, with the Scot scoring four goals himself across the six matches.

Lennon says the pair are "two very intelligent strikers" who "naturally" work well together.

'He's been unplayable' - analysis

Former Scotland striker James McFadden on BBC Sportsound

The level that Edouard is at, it's easy to play with him. They know he's got the ability to play it around the corner, to play one-touch, to find that pass, to find that space. And then it becomes even easier, because the burden is shared. It's not just Edouard up top, it's Edouard and Griffiths both with their interplay and their ability.

His second goal is a brilliant free-kick. I'm looking at the wall thinking that it's going to take something special. I thought he was going to go over to the goalkeeper's side. What brilliant technique to get it up and over from, he's been unplayable at times tonight.