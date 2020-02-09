Inter Milan v AC Milan quiz: Name the players who have played for both clubs

A former Inter Milan player covered by a question mark

The Milan derby takes place on Sunday, with Inter second in Serie A - three points behind leaders Juventus but 19 points above city rivals AC Milan, who are eighth.

Plenty of star names have featured for both sides during their playing career.

Read the clues below and name as many as you can in three minutes. Good luck!

Name the players who have played for both Inter Milan and AC Milan

