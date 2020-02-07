Quiz: Can you name every Premier League club's top scorer?
- From the section Premier League
How much do you know about the Premier League's goal merchants?
As the competition enters its mid-season break, here's a chance to test your knowledge.
Below is a list of each current Premier League club's all-time top scorer in the competition.
And we've put three minutes on the clock for you to name as many players as you can. Go!
Name the top scorer at each of the current 20 Premier League clubs
Score: 0 / 20
03:00
|Hint
|Answers