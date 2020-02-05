Scottish Cup: Last-16 kick-offs delayed by minute to promote mental health awareness

This weekend's Scottish Cup ties last-16 ties will kick off a minute late to promote mental health awareness.

It is part of the Scottish FA's 'Heads Up' campaign which aims to remove the stigma around discussing mental health.

The delayed kick-offs will begin with Hamilton Academical v Rangers at 12:31pm on Saturday.

The initiative follows research which shows male fans are three times more likely to discuss football than mental health with friends.

