BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2020: Nominees to be revealed

The BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2020 nominees will be revealed on Wednesday, and you can vote for your favourite on the BBC Sport website.

The five-person shortlist has been chosen by a panel of experts including coaches, players, administrators and journalists.

Voting will open at 07:00 GMT on Wednesday and close at 09:00 GMT on Monday, 2 March.

The winner will be announced on Tuesday, 24 March on BBC World Service.

Olympique Lyonnais striker Ada Hegerberg won the award last year.