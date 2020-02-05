Tom Pope: Port Vale striker charged by FA over social media post

Tom Pope (right, with John Stones) has scored eight goals in 32 appearances for Port Vale this season

Port Vale forward Tom Pope has been charged by the Football Association for writing an allegedly anti-Semitic social media post after last month's FA Cup tie against Manchester City.

He was asked on Twitter to predict the outcome in a World War Three scenario.

The 34-year-old replied and finished a since-deleted tweet by saying: "the Rothchilds [sic] are crowned champions of every bank on the planet - the end".

Pope denies the charge, his third for breaching FA Rule E3 since November.

Three months ago he was given a one-match ban and in January received a similar suspension and a £1,500 fine after an independent panel found he had made improper comments on social media, separate to the latest charge.

Pope has this time been been charged with an "aggravated breach" of FA Rule E3, which the governing body defines as making "a reference, whether expressed or implied, to race and/or religion and/or ethnic origin".

It is also alleged that the post was "abusive", "insulting" and "improper" which "brought the game into disrepute".

After deleting the post in January, Pope issued a statement and said he apologised "enormously" if he had caused offence.

He said he was "unaware of any link between the Rothschild family and the Jewish community".

The striker has until 12 February to respond to the latest charge.

Pope's conduct on social media has drawn a lot of attention in the past year, including a post mocking England defender John Stones last summer.

The former Crewe, Rotherham and Bury striker claimed he would score 40 goals each season if he played against the Manchester City player every week - a prediction he then revised to 50 per season after scoring against City in the FA Cup third round on 4 January.