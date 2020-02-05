Neco Williams: Liverpool youngster needs game time for Wales chance

Neco Williams (right) was a member of Liverpool's winning FA Youth Cup side in 2019

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock believes right-back Neco Williams could force his way into Wales' Euro 2020 squad.

Williams, 18, has made four appearances for Liverpool in cup competitions, but is yet to appear in the Premier League.

Warnock says the Wales Under-19 international needs game time, but is good enough to be considered for a senior call-up.

"Who knows? Sometimes you need that outsider," Warnock said.

"There are players who play for Wales, who don't play that much club football, because the quality they possess might be better than what's already in the squad.

"I definitely think Neco could be one of those players.

"The big problem at Liverpool is that he's got Trent Alexander-Arnold in front of him, who is arguably the best right-back in world football at the moment.

Neco Williams has played for the Wales Under-19 side

"So for him to get some game time is very difficult and he's finding it difficult to get on the bench."

Swansea City's Connor Roberts was Wales' first-choice right-back during the Euro 2020 qualifiers, with 96-times capped Chris Gunter of Reading also featuring in Ryan Giggs' squads.

Wrexham-born Williams has come through the Reds' academy and made his senior debut in the Carabao Cup win over Arsenal in October 2019.

He was included in Liverpool's Fifa Club World Cup squad in December and although he did not play in Doha, has started their last three FA Cup games.

Williams' cross led to Ro-Shaun Williams' own goal as a young Liverpool side beat Shrewsbury Town in an FA Cup fourth-round replay at Anfield.

"I've followed Neco for a few years watching Liverpool at under-18 level and below and he's definitely got potential," Warnock said.

"I didn't know whether he'd be ready for first-team football if I'm honest

"But when he's played in the first team, wow, he's stepped up.

"The quality of his delivery, he must have been watching Trent Alexander-Arnold a lot and working on that side of his game.

"His delivery is quite incredible, but his engine up and down the pitch doing his defensive side of his job has really impressed me."