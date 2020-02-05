James Jennings: Wrexham wait on left-back's injury

James Jennings is the brother of Tranmere Rovers forward Connor Jennings

Wrexham boss Dean Keates is waiting to discover the extent of James Jennings' knee injury and could be forced to sign cover.

The left-back suffered the injury in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Dagenham & Redbridge.

Keates says the 32-year-old will miss Saturday's trip to Chesterfield but does not know how long he will be out of action.

"We're waiting on the results of a scan," Keates said.

"It was a full-blooded tackle and there was no malice in it from the Dagenham player at all."

Mark Carrington, who can also fill in at full-back, has been struggling with an injury.

Keates, who is hoping to sign another player in time for the weekend, says Jennings' injury and Carrington's fitness could mean he has to bring in make reinforcements.

"I will have to readjust my thinking and thought process," Keates added.

"It wasn't something I envisaged having to do, recruit that side, so it's something we need to look at.

"We'll see on the clarity we get from the scan on how long we have to do something."