Fifa bans Ugandan player for life for 'match manipulation'

The Fifa logo
Football's world governing body has banned four players for their part in match manipulation in the Kenyan Premier League

Fifa has banned Ugandan player George Mandela for life for involvement in "match manipulation" while he was playing for Kenyan club Kakamega Home Boyz.

Three of his Kenyan team-mates Moses Chikati, Festus Okiring and Festo Omukoto were handed four-year bans for their part in the manipulation.

Football's world governing body explained that Mandela's sanction was due to his "central role in the conspiracy".

"The formal disciplinary proceedings against the aforementioned individuals stemmed from an investigation into various matches from the Kenyan Premier League in 2019," Fifa said in a statement.

"This investigation was conducted by FIFA through its Integrity Department with the consent of and in cooperation with the relevant stakeholders and authorities."

