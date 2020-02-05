Irish Premiership: 'Brush best in the league' - Cliftonville manager McLaughlin

Media playback is not supported on this device McMenamin hat-trick secures win for Reds

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin praised goalkeeper Richard Brush and forward Conor McMenamin as his side's "two standout performers" in their 3-1 win over Carrick Rangers on Tuesday.

McMenamin grabbed a hat-trick while Brush excelled, making a crucial save.

"What a save Richard made, he has been superb. He's done that for us a few times this year and that's why he's the best in the division," said McLaughlin.

"Conor McMenamin has been different class for us all season as well."

The victory halted a run of three straight league defeats for the Reds and they lie fifth in the league table - but just four points adrift of leaders Linfield.

McMenamin was restored to the starting line-up following an injury to Thomas Maguire and the striker responded in style to his recall with a treble in the Solitude encounter.

"Conor's form hasn't hit the heights he is normally at over the last two or three games and he got a wee bit unfairly criticised but he answered his critics tonight with a brilliant hat-trick.

"As for Richard's save, I think the whole ground was expecting the ball to hit the back of the net and he's gone and pulled it out of the top corner at the last second," added McLaughlin after watching his goalkeeper stretch to tip Chris Rodgers' header onto the bar with the score at 2-1.

"Wins build confidence and the players were determined to put things right after a disappointing January but January is gone now.

"We've played two games in February and won them both so hopefully that's us up and running again now because when we are fully in our stride we're as good as any team in the division."

Bagnall treatment by refs 'something we have to look at'

The one low point of the night for the home side was the dismissal of Liam Bagnall just before the half-hour mark, the midfielder being shown a red card by referee Jamie Robinson for appearing to kick out at Kyle Cherry.

"The red card is harsh. It's two competitive midfielders going into battle and I think the Carrick player may have landed on the ball or lay on it - it was trapped between his legs," argued the Reds' boss.

"Liam being Liam he is competitive an combative and he's trying to win the ball back. I don't think there was any malice, there was no lashing out.

"Both players got up and shook hands but somehow the referee has deemed it a red card.

"We have been here before with Bagnall - every time he makes a mistake the referees are quick to punish him and it's definitely something we need to look at because one of our key players is missing game time and matches because he is picking up suspensions for some very harsh decisions going against him."