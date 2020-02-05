Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Hearts, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs, Hamilton, Ross County

Celtic have urged Sky Sports to investigate allegations their interview with Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos contained an inaccurate translation which accused the Parkhead club's fans of racism. (Daily Mail)

The Foundation of Hearts say they have paid the final instalment of the loan owed to current owner Ann Budge, who is set to hand her 75.1% shareholding in the club to the supporters' group by the end of April. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says Florian Kamberi "spoke from the heart" when he angered Hibernian fans by describing his loan switch from Easter Road to Ibrox as a dream move. (Sun)

New Aberdeen signing Ronald Hernandez hopes to use the Pittodrie club as a "stepping stone" to one of Europe's top five leagues. (Daily Record)

Striker Marc McNulty hopes his return to Hibernian on loan will boost his chances of a Scotland recall for the Euro 2020 play-off against Israel in March. (Daily Record)

Hamilton's Scottish Cup tie against Rangers on Saturday will kick off at 12:31pm in an attempt to raise awareness of mental health issues. (Scotsman, print edition)

Ross County defender Tom Grivosti's season looks to be over as the Englishman requires surgery on a toe injury that has kept him out since October 30. (Press & Journal, print edition)