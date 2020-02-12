The FA Women's Super League
Chelsea Women19:00B'ham City Women
Venue: The Cherry Red Records Stadium

Women's Super League: Chelsea v Birmingham City

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women1412023562936
2Chelsea Women1311204283435
3Arsenal Women14110337112633
4Man Utd Women126152091119
5Everton Women126061716118
6Reading Women135351924-518
7Tottenham Women135171222-1016
8West Ham Women124171530-1513
9Brighton Women143381028-1812
10B'ham City Women11218520-157
11Liverpool Women12138413-96
12Bristol City Women12138837-296
View full The FA Women's Super League table

