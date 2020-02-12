Scottish Premiership
St Johnstone19:45Motherwell
Venue: McDiarmid Park

St Johnstone v Motherwell

Follow live coverage from 19:00 GMT

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic25221272155767
2Rangers24193259144560
3Aberdeen2611873329441
4Motherwell25132103432241
5Livingston259793633334
6Hibernian257993441-730
7Kilmarnock2585122532-729
8St Johnstone246992242-2027
9Ross County2567122550-2525
10St Mirren2557132033-1322
11Hamilton2647152648-2219
12Hearts2539132542-1718
