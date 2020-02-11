Reading v West Bromwich Albion (Wed)

After facing Reading, West Brom's following three fixtures are against fellow promotion contenders Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Preston

Reading may have right-back Andy Yiadom back for the visit of Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion after two months out with a knee injury.

But Chris Gunter suffered a groin injury in Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Hull, while Matt Miazga (ankle) and Lucas Joao (hamstring) are also out.

New Albion signing Kamil Grosicki may push to start after 25 minutes off the bench in Sunday's win at Millwall.

Forward Hal Robson-Kanu is an option against his old club.

Kieran Gibbs (hamstring) played a half for Albion's under-23s on Monday, while it could be another three weeks before West Ham loan signing Grady Diangana (also hamstring) is considered - and likely summer departee Nathan Ferguson may not now feature again this season following knee surgery.

Albion have not won in all eight previous visits to the Madejski Stadium, but they had never beaten Millwall at the New Den before Sunday - and ended that poor record with a 2-0 away victory.

Match facts