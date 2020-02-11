Reading v West Bromwich Albion (Wed)
-
- From the section Championship
Reading may have right-back Andy Yiadom back for the visit of Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion after two months out with a knee injury.
But Chris Gunter suffered a groin injury in Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Hull, while Matt Miazga (ankle) and Lucas Joao (hamstring) are also out.
New Albion signing Kamil Grosicki may push to start after 25 minutes off the bench in Sunday's win at Millwall.
Forward Hal Robson-Kanu is an option against his old club.
Kieran Gibbs (hamstring) played a half for Albion's under-23s on Monday, while it could be another three weeks before West Ham loan signing Grady Diangana (also hamstring) is considered - and likely summer departee Nathan Ferguson may not now feature again this season following knee surgery.
Albion have not won in all eight previous visits to the Madejski Stadium, but they had never beaten Millwall at the New Den before Sunday - and ended that poor record with a 2-0 away victory.
Match facts
- Reading's last home defeat by West Bromwich Albion was a 2-0 loss at the Royals' old Elm Park home in January 1995.
- Albion have only won three of their last 16 games against Reading in all competitions.
- Following a run of four consecutive wins, Reading are winless in their last six Championship matches.
- Albion are unbeaten in their last seven league games played on a Wednesday - since the 4-1 home defeat by Frank Lampard's Derby in October 2018.
- Only the current bottom three in the Championship (Barnsley, Wigan and Luton) have won fewer home points in the division this season than Reading (20, out of a possible 45).