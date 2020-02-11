Championship
Huddersfield19:45Cardiff
Venue: John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield Town v Cardiff City (Wed)

Cardiff City manager Neil Harris
Neil Harris' Cardiff have not lost in the Championship since a 6-1 thumping at QPR on 1 January
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Wednesday

Huddersfield Town top scorer Karlan Grant should be available after missing Saturday's home win over QPR with a knock.

Midfielder Alex Pritchard (knee) could feature in the squad for the first time since November, while Juninho Bacuna (dead leg) should also be available.

Cardiff City boss Neil Harris could name the same XI that started Saturday's win at struggling Luton.

Winger Albert Adomah made his debut in that game and should keep his place.

Match facts

  • Huddersfield have won none of their past 11 league matches against Cardiff City (D4 L7) since a 1-0 win in January 2003.
  • Three of the past five league meetings between Huddersfield and Cardiff at the John Smith's Stadium have ended goalless.
  • Huddersfield have scored exactly two goals in their last three league games (W2 L1). They haven't scored 2+ goals in more consecutively since February 2017 (5).
  • Cardiff have lost just one of their past 10 league games (W3 D6) and are looking to win consecutive away league games for the first time since March 2018.
  • Cardiff's Lee Tomlin has been directly involved in six goals in his past eight league appearances against Huddersfield (5 goals, 1 assist).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom311611455332259
2Leeds31167846291755
3Fulham31167846321455
4Nottm Forest31159743301354
5Brentford311651052252753
6Preston3114894536950
7Bristol City3114894543250
8Cardiff31111374343046
9Swansea31121093737046
10Millwall31111283837145
11Sheff Wed31128114134744
12Blackburn31128114338544
13Derby311110103841-343
14Hull31117134344-140
15Birmingham31117134048-840
16Reading31109123735239
17QPR31115154756-938
18Middlesbrough31812113240-836
19Huddersfield3198143748-1135
20Stoke31104173947-834
21Charlton3189144045-533
22Wigan3178162946-1729
23Barnsley31510163757-2025
24Luton3173213766-2924
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you