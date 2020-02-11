Stoke City v Preston North End (Wed)

Michael O'Neill's Stoke City have won three times in four games to move five points clear of relegation trouble

Stoke City are likely to be unchanged at home to promotion-chasing Preston.

Striker Tyrese Campbell returned in Saturday's 3-1 win over Charlton after missing two games, but Julien Ngoy (illness). Ryan Shawcross (calf) and Stephen Ward (back) are still out.

Preston have no fresh injury worries following their 2-1 win at Wigan.

Defender Andrew Hughes started that game, but veteran Paul Gallagher was unused on the bench after also returning from a month-long injury lay-off.

North End start the night just nine points behind Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion, while Michael O'Neill's improving Stoke are 16 points worse off.

