Championship
Stoke20:00Preston
Venue: bet365 Stadium

Stoke City v Preston North End (Wed)

Michael O'Neill's Stoke City have won three times in four games to move five points clear of relegation trouble
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Wednesday

Stoke City are likely to be unchanged at home to promotion-chasing Preston.

Striker Tyrese Campbell returned in Saturday's 3-1 win over Charlton after missing two games, but Julien Ngoy (illness). Ryan Shawcross (calf) and Stephen Ward (back) are still out.

Preston have no fresh injury worries following their 2-1 win at Wigan.

Defender Andrew Hughes started that game, but veteran Paul Gallagher was unused on the bench after also returning from a month-long injury lay-off.

North End start the night just nine points behind Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion, while Michael O'Neill's improving Stoke are 16 points worse off.

Match facts

  • Stoke City have won just one of their last eight league games against Preston North End.
  • After their 3-1 win at Deepdale in August, Preston are looking to complete a league double over Stoke for the first time since the 1990-91 campaign.
  • Stoke are unbeaten in their last six home league games - and are bidding for three straight wins at the bet365 Stadium for the first time since December 2018.
  • Preston have won three of their last four league games, more than they had in their previous 11.
  • Preston's Tom Barkhuizen has scored three goals in his last three league games, following a run of 14 without a goal.

Wednesday 12th February 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom311611455332259
2Leeds31167846291755
3Fulham31167846321455
4Nottm Forest31159743301354
5Brentford311651052252753
6Preston3114894536950
7Bristol City3114894543250
8Cardiff31111374343046
9Swansea31121093737046
10Millwall31111283837145
11Sheff Wed31128114134744
12Blackburn31128114338544
13Derby311110103841-343
14Hull31117134344-140
15Birmingham31117134048-840
16Reading31109123735239
17QPR31115154756-938
18Middlesbrough31812113240-836
19Huddersfield3198143748-1135
20Stoke31104173947-834
21Charlton3189144045-533
22Wigan3178162946-1729
23Barnsley31510163757-2025
24Luton3173213766-2924
