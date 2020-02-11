Luton Town v Sheffield Wednesday (Wed)
Luton boss Graeme Jones has an unchanged squad to choose from.
Midfielder Izzy Brown came off after an hour of Saturday's home defeat by Cardiff but Jones said he was only taken off as a precaution.
Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk may make changes after his side made it four games without a league win with a draw at Barnsley on Saturday.
Midfielder Massimo Luongo (groin) and defender Morgan Fox (ankle) could both return.
Match facts
- Luton are unbeaten in their last six home league games against Sheffield Wednesday (W3 D3), though this is their first at Kenilworth Road since February 2007.
- Sheffield Wednesday have faced Luton Town three times in all competitions since the start of last season, losing none of those games and conceding none (W2 D1).
- Luton have lost more league games than any other side in the top four tiers of English football this season (21).
- After a six-game unbeaten run in the Championship (W4 D2), Sheffield Wednesday have won just one of their past eight in the competition (D2 L5).
- Josh Windass scored on his Sheffield Wednesday debut against Barnsley last time out - he has not scored in consecutive league games since February 2019.