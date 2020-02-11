Bristol City v Derby County (Wed)

Wayne Rooney has started six Championship games for Derby, from which the Rams have taken 13 points

Bristol City have striker Nahki Wells pushing to start as they look to bounce back from a loss to Birmingham City.

Defender Tomas Kalas is back in training after a hamstring injury and midfielder Adam Nagy is fit again, but Marley Watkins [calf] is out.

Derby County, on a run of five wins from seven games, could recall Max Lowe following a three-match ban.

Former England midfielder Tom Huddlestone is expected to miss out again because of a calf problem.

