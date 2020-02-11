Championship
Bristol City v Derby County (Wed)

Derby County captain Wayne Rooney
Wayne Rooney has started six Championship games for Derby, from which the Rams have taken 13 points
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Wednesday

Bristol City have striker Nahki Wells pushing to start as they look to bounce back from a loss to Birmingham City.

Defender Tomas Kalas is back in training after a hamstring injury and midfielder Adam Nagy is fit again, but Marley Watkins [calf] is out.

Derby County, on a run of five wins from seven games, could recall Max Lowe following a three-match ban.

Former England midfielder Tom Huddlestone is expected to miss out again because of a calf problem.

Match facts

  • Bristol City have lost just once in their last seven league games against Derby (W2 D4), though it was in this fixture last season at Ashton Gate.
  • Derby have won three of their last five away league games against Bristol City (D1 L1), with those wins achieved under three different managers (Clough, Wassall, Lampard).
  • Bristol City have lost their last two league matches played on Wednesday, conceding four goals in each defeat to West Brom (1-4) and Brentford (0-4).
  • Following their 3-2 win at Swansea at the weekend, Derby are looking to secure back-to-back away league wins for the first time since January 2018.
  • Derby's Martyn Waghorn has been involved in three goals in his last two league games (2 goals, 1 assist), as many as he had in his previous 12 (3 goals).

