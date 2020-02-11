Championship
Millwall19:45Fulham
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Fulham (Wed)

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic
Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic scored his 20th Championship goal of the season in Saturday's win at Blackburn
Millwall manager Gary Rowett could give a debut to striker Mason Bennett, who joined on loan from Derby in January.

Midfielder Ryan Leonard is also in contention again, having not played since October because of a knee problem, while defender Alex Pearce is pushing for a recall.

Fulham are once again expected to be without defender Alfie Mawson, who is still struggling with a knee injury.

Southampton loanee Harrison Reed (calf) may also also miss out.

Match facts

  • Millwall have lost their past three league matches against Fulham, failing to score in each defeat.
  • Fulham are looking for consecutive away league wins against Millwall for the first time in their history.
  • Millwall have won their previous two London derbies in the league, last winning three in a row in March 2011.
  • Fulham have taken one point from their past seven away London league derbies (D1 L6) since winning 3-0 at Millwall in April 2018.
  • Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic - the Championship's joint-highest scorer this season with 20 goals - has scored in both of his previous league appearances against Millwall.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom311611455332259
2Leeds31167846291755
3Fulham31167846321455
4Nottm Forest31159743301354
5Brentford311651052252753
6Preston3114894536950
7Bristol City3114894543250
8Cardiff31111374343046
9Swansea31121093737046
10Millwall31111283837145
11Sheff Wed31128114134744
12Blackburn31128114338544
13Derby311110103841-343
14Hull31117134344-140
15Birmingham31117134048-840
16Reading31109123735239
17QPR31115154756-938
18Middlesbrough31812113240-836
19Huddersfield3198143748-1135
20Stoke31104173947-834
21Charlton3189144045-533
22Wigan3178162946-1729
23Barnsley31510163757-2025
24Luton3173213766-2924
View full Championship table

