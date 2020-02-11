Millwall v Fulham (Wed)
Millwall manager Gary Rowett could give a debut to striker Mason Bennett, who joined on loan from Derby in January.
Midfielder Ryan Leonard is also in contention again, having not played since October because of a knee problem, while defender Alex Pearce is pushing for a recall.
Fulham are once again expected to be without defender Alfie Mawson, who is still struggling with a knee injury.
Southampton loanee Harrison Reed (calf) may also also miss out.
Match facts
- Millwall have lost their past three league matches against Fulham, failing to score in each defeat.
- Fulham are looking for consecutive away league wins against Millwall for the first time in their history.
- Millwall have won their previous two London derbies in the league, last winning three in a row in March 2011.
- Fulham have taken one point from their past seven away London league derbies (D1 L6) since winning 3-0 at Millwall in April 2018.
- Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic - the Championship's joint-highest scorer this season with 20 goals - has scored in both of his previous league appearances against Millwall.