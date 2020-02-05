Nantes 1-2 Paris St-Germain: French champions go 15 points clear as Angel Di Maria stars in Neymar's absence

Only Manchester City (102) have scored more goals than PSG from the teams in the top five European leagues

Paris St-Germain moved 15 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 with a narrow win at Nantes.

Mauro Icardi and Thilo Kehrer scored for PSG - who were without Neymar - before Moses Simon pulled a goal back.

The build-up to the game had been dominated by Neymar's birthday party on Sunday and coach Thomas Tuchel's relationship with Kylian Mbappe.

However, the French champions have now won 10 of their last 11 league games since losing at Dijon on 1 November.

And without their injured Brazilian superstar, Neymar, PSG were indebted to Angel Di Maria for their seventh consecutive win in all competitions.

The winger's cross-shot provided fellow Argentine Icardi with his first goal in six games.

And Di Maria then delivered the corner from which German defender Kehrer doubled their lead, bringing up the club's 100th goal in all competitions this season.

Tuchel's side are next in action when they host Lyon in Ligue 1 on Sunday, 9 February.