Werder Bremen 3-2 Borussia Dortmund: Erling Braut Haaland scores again
-
- From the section European Football
Erling Braut Haaland continued his remarkable scoring record for Borussia Dortmund but could not stop his side suffering a shock German Cup third-round defeat against Werder Bremen.
Teenager Haaland, 19, came on a substitute and scored his eighth goal in four games since signing in January.
He pulled Dortmund to 2-1 behind after Davie Selke and Leonardo Bittencourt struck in the first half for Werder.
Milot Rashica scored their third with Giovanni Reyna netting for Dortmund.
Both the away of side's goalscorers are sons of former Manchester City midfielders - Alf Inge Haaland and Claudio Reyna.
Line-ups
Werder Bremen
- 1Pavlenka
- 13Veljkovic
- 3Vogt
- 18MoisanderBooked at 85mins
- 10BittencourtBooked at 23mins
- 35Eggestein
- 30Klaassen
- 32Friedl
- 8OsakoSubstituted forBartelsat 89'minutes
- 7RashicaSubstituted forToprakat 90+5'minutes
- 9SelkeSubstituted forSargentat 50'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Pizarro
- 17Sahin
- 19Sargent
- 21Toprak
- 22Bartels
- 24Eggestein
- 27Kapino
- 36Groß
- 39Goller
B Dortmund
- 35Hitz
- 16Akanji
- 15Hummels
- 2ZagadouSubstituted forReynaat 66'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 5Hakimi
- 28Witsel
- 19Brandt
- 14SchulzBooked at 49mins
- 23T HazardSubstituted forHaalandat 45'minutes
- 11ReusBooked at 64minsSubstituted forCanat 89'minutes
- 7Sancho
Substitutes
- 1Bürki
- 8Dahoud
- 10Götze
- 17Haaland
- 18Balerdi
- 26Piszczek
- 27Can
- 29Schmelzer
- 32Reyna
- Referee:
- Guido Winkmann
- Attendance:
- 41,616
Match Stats
Home TeamWerder BremenAway TeamB Dortmund
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away6