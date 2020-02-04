German DFB Cup
Werder Bremen3B Dortmund2

Werder Bremen 3-2 Borussia Dortmund: Erling Braut Haaland scores again

Erling Braut Haaland
Haaland has 32 goals in 26 goals this season

Erling Braut Haaland continued his remarkable scoring record for Borussia Dortmund but could not stop his side suffering a shock German Cup third-round defeat against Werder Bremen.

Teenager Haaland, 19, came on a substitute and scored his eighth goal in four games since signing in January.

He pulled Dortmund to 2-1 behind after Davie Selke and Leonardo Bittencourt struck in the first half for Werder.

Milot Rashica scored their third with Giovanni Reyna netting for Dortmund.

Both the away of side's goalscorers are sons of former Manchester City midfielders - Alf Inge Haaland and Claudio Reyna.

Line-ups

Werder Bremen

  • 1Pavlenka
  • 13Veljkovic
  • 3Vogt
  • 18MoisanderBooked at 85mins
  • 10BittencourtBooked at 23mins
  • 35Eggestein
  • 30Klaassen
  • 32Friedl
  • 8OsakoSubstituted forBartelsat 89'minutes
  • 7RashicaSubstituted forToprakat 90+5'minutes
  • 9SelkeSubstituted forSargentat 50'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Pizarro
  • 17Sahin
  • 19Sargent
  • 21Toprak
  • 22Bartels
  • 24Eggestein
  • 27Kapino
  • 36Groß
  • 39Goller

B Dortmund

  • 35Hitz
  • 16Akanji
  • 15Hummels
  • 2ZagadouSubstituted forReynaat 66'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 5Hakimi
  • 28Witsel
  • 19Brandt
  • 14SchulzBooked at 49mins
  • 23T HazardSubstituted forHaalandat 45'minutes
  • 11ReusBooked at 64minsSubstituted forCanat 89'minutes
  • 7Sancho

Substitutes

  • 1Bürki
  • 8Dahoud
  • 10Götze
  • 17Haaland
  • 18Balerdi
  • 26Piszczek
  • 27Can
  • 29Schmelzer
  • 32Reyna
Referee:
Guido Winkmann
Attendance:
41,616

Match Stats

Home TeamWerder BremenAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home9
Away20
Shots on Target
Home5
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away8
Fouls
Home12
Away6

