Harry Kane: Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho hopes striker will return this season

Harry Kane, right, has started rehabiliation after hamstring surgery

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says he "hopes" injured striker Harry Kane could be back for the final two Premier League games of the season.

The England captain, 26, has had surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his hamstring, sustained in defeat by Southampton on New Year's Day.

He will return to training in April, two months before Euro 2020 begins.

"There is not a setback, nothing has happened, everything is OK and he's having his treatment," said Mourinho.

When asked if Kane could play again this season Mourinho mentioned Spurs' penultimate league game at home to Leicester City on 9 May.

"Maybe we need that match for something - to be fourth, to be fifth, to be sixth," said Mourinho, whose side are fifth in the table.

"Maybe he can help us in this match, I hope."

Mourinho added there was "no pressure" on Kane to return this season, despite Spurs still being involved in the FA Cup, with a fourth-round replay against Southampton on Wednesday (19:45 GMT), and facing German side RB Leipzig in the last 16 of the Champions League.

"It's better not to put any kind of expectations, any kind of pressure - let it go and let's see," the Portuguese manager said.