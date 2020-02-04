Ashley Williams: Bristol City defender will attract offers - Lee Johnson

Ashley Williams made his senior Wales debut against Luxembourg in March 2008

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson will hold talks with Ashley Williams over the Wales defender's future but admits there is interest from abroad.

Williams joined the club on a free transfer in August and his contract - which has the option of an additional year - expires at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old has been linked with Greek club Panathinaikos, Antalyaspor in Turkey and Major League Soccer side DC United.

"He will have offers trust me, whether it be foreign clubs or Bristol City," Johnson said.

"He officially can talk to foreign clubs now and they can make him offers and he can sign a pre-contract, of which he may decide to do.

"But at the same time, I think he's very focused on doing the job here. He definitely hasn't committed to anyone else.

"And like I say we're happy with him. I still think he's got a least a couple years in him good level football and he looks after himself as a good professional and we'll see."

The former Swansea City and Everton player has made 24 appearances for Championship side Bristol City in all competitions this season.

Williams has spoken of his ambition of getting involved with coaching and Johnson said such a role were among the options.

"I've got a few ideas and I'd like to sit down with Ash and have a chat and discuss his mindset," Johnson added.

"Until you've done that is difficult to map a path and for him or for the squad."