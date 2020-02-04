Transfer rumours: Pogba, Sane, Dembele, Stones, Gabriel, Grealish, Maddison, Bale

France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, has told his Manchester United team-mates he still wants to leave the club in the summer. (Manchester Evening News)

Juventus are considering making a move for Manchester City and Germany winger Leroy Sane in the summer, with the 24-year-old also a target for Bayern Munich. (Calcio Mercato, via Inside Futbol)

Chelsea are prepared to give manager Frank Lampard £150m to spend in the summer with Lyon's French striker Moussa Dembele, 23, his top target. (Evening Standard)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wants to sign two centre backs this summer in a move that casts fresh doubt over the future of England defender John Stones, 25. (Times, subscription required)

Arsenal and Everton made offers for Lille's Brazilian defender Gabriel, 20, in January, but did not meet his club's valuation. (Le10 Sport, via Team Talk)

Manchester United are poised to prioritise a huge summer bid for Aston Villa's English midfielder Jack Grealish, 24, after Leicester and England midfielder James Maddison, 23, moved closer to signing a new deal with the Foxes. (Mirror)

Gareth Bale's agent has denied reports that Tottenham made an offer for the 30-year-old Real Madrid and Wales forward during the January transfer window. (Talksport)

Matej Vydra's agent has claimed Rangers and Aston Villa had bids rejected for the 27-year-old Czech Republic and Burnley striker during the January transfer window. (Sport24, via Sport Witness)

Manchester United are expecting Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Romero, 32, to leave in the summer, along with English third-choice keeper Lee Grant, 37. (Sun)

Arsenal are interested in Feyenoord's Turkish midfielder Orkun Kokcu and have repeatedly scouted the 19-year-old. (Mail)

Leicester City's head of senior recruitment Lee Congerton watched Turkey and Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, 23, over the weekend. (Fotospor, via Leicester Mercury)

Bournemouth face a battle to persuade Norway forward Josh King, 28, to sign a new contract following the collapse of his deadline-day move to Manchester United. (Telegraph)

German goalkeeper Loris Karius is in trouble at Besiktas as the club believe the 26-year-old, who is on loan from Liverpool, has spent too much time partying of late. (Star)

Manchester City are monitoring Red Bull Salzburg's Austrian 'wonderkid' Luka Reischl, with Juventus also interested in the 16-year-old striker. (Calcio Mercato, via Talksport)

Former West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has claimed the poor form of 33-year-old Spanish goalkeeper Roberto contributed to his sacking. (Evening Standard)

Chelsea could be set to re-sign French winger Jeremie Boga, 23, from Sassuolo this summer, according to the Italian club's president Giovanni Carnevali. (Goal, via Independent)

West Ham have announced they plan to have new seating at the London Stadium in place for the start of next season to bring the fans closer to the pitch. (Evening Standard)

Crystal Palace are unable to recall Norway striker Alexander Sorloth, 24, from his two-year Trabzonspor loan, despite him scoring 16 goals in 19 games for the Turkish side this season. (Sutton and Croydon Guardian)

Leicester City and Algeria striker Islam Slimani, 31, was "very close" to joining Italian side Inter Milan during the January transfer window. (Calcio Mercato, via Leicester Mercury)