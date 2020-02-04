Gervinho: Parma forward ordered to train alone after Al-Sadd move collapses

Gervinho made 63 appearances for Arsenal between July 2011 and August 2013, scoring 11 goals

Parma forward Gervinho has been ordered to train alone after he missed a number of training sessions in a bid to push through a move to Qatari club Al-Sadd.

The 32-year-old Ivorian, who played for Arsenal between 2011 and 2013, wanted to join Al-Sadd in the January transfer window but the deal was not completed.

A statement by the Italian club said: "After unjustifiably missing training repeatedly last week, Parma can confirm that Gervinho will follow an individual training plan under the orders of the club's technical staff."

On Saturday, the day after the transfer window closed, the Serie A side remained hopeful of pushing the deal through and claimed they had delivered all the documents, including the player's signature, on time.

But Al-Sadd coach Xavi, the former Barcelona and Spain midfielder, said Gervinho would not be able to play in Qatar for the remainder of this season.

"If he is registered, he will only register for the next season. He is an excellent player," said Xavi.

Gervinho joined Parma in 2018 after two seasons with Chinese club Hebei China Fortune and scored 11 goals in his first season, helping the promoted side stay in the top flight.

He signed a contract extension until 2022, but had been pushing for a move to Qatar on an 18-month deal worth a reported 5.5m euros (£4.6m) to Parma and 6m euros (£5.1m) to the player, with an option for a further season.

Gervinho has scored six times in all competitions for seventh-placed Parma this season, although he has not featured in their past four matches.