Port Vale: David Worrall signs new deal until 2022 at Burslem-based League Two club

David Worrall was part of the Port Vale side for their FA Cup third-round defeat at Manchester City

Port Vale midfielder David Worrall has signed a new two-and-half year contract with the League Two club, tying him to Burslem until 2022.

Worrall, 29, is halfway through his third season in the Potteries since arriving from Millwall in August 2017.

He has become a key player since the club appointed John Askey as manager in January 2019.

"He shows a really good appetite for the game and he's been consistent with his performances," said Askey.

"And he's still only 29. He's still got a quite few years left in him. He's the one who very often sets us off with his energy to close down. Those are the type of players you want."

Worrall began his career with Bury before making a £50,000 move to West Bromwich Albion in March 2007.

He played just one game before returning to Gigg Lane for three seasons, after which he was at Rotherham United, Southend United and Millwall before being signed for Vale by Michael Brown.

Worrall has scored 34 goals - four of them this season - in 450 career appearances with nine different clubs.