BBC NI announce live coverage of Irish Cup quarter-final and Irish Premiership games

Coleraine's Eoin Bradley and Harry Flowers of Larne

An Irish Cup quarter-final and two crucial games at the top of the Irish Premiership will be live on BBC Two Northern Ireland in the coming weeks.

The cup quarter-final between Larne and Coleraine at Inver Park will be shown on BBC Two NI and the BBC Sport website from 19:30 GMT on Friday 28 February.

The league encounter involving title chasers Linfield and Crusaders on 21 February will be screened live.

Another key match between Glentoran and Linfield on 20 March will also be live.

This will be the first time the derby between the two big Belfast rivals has been shown live as part of BBC NI's 'Friday Night Football' programme.

Coleraine saw off Larne 5-3 in an enthralling Irish Cup tie at the same stage of the competition last season, a match which was also shown live by BBC Northern Ireland.

Linfield, Crusaders and Glentoran are three of the clubs involved in the thrilling race for the Irish League title and all three will look to pick up vital points in the two live top-flight fixtures which could prove crucial in the battle to secure the Gibson Cup.

Current champions Linfield are currently top of the division, a point ahead of Glentoran, and just two ahead of the Crues in third.

BBC Northern Ireland will also show a semi-final of the Irish Cup live on Friday 27 March, as well as two games in April following the league 'split'.

This season's Irish Cup Final will be live on BBC Two Northern Ireland on Saturday 2 May.