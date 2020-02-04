Stuart McCall: Bradford City reappoint ex-Scotland player as manager

As a player, Stuart McCall helped Bradford win promotion to the Premier League in 1999

Bradford City have reappointed Stuart McCall as their manager for a third spell in charge of the League Two club.

The former Scotland midfielder, 55, has succeeded Gary Bowyer, who left Bradford on Monday after a run of seven league games without a victory.

Bradford are eighth in League Two, one point outside the play-offs and seven points behind third-placed Plymouth.

McCall's most recent spell in charge of the Bantams lasted 20 months and ended in February 2018.

He took Bradford to the League One play-off final during that second stint as manager, but his side were beaten 1-0 by Millwall at Wembley.

McCall, who has signed a contract until the end of the 2020-21 season, said: "It is always difficult taking over from a manager who has lost his job, so I feel for Gary (Bowyer). But, when (Bradford chief executive) Julian Rhodes contacted me, I was desperate to return.

"We have to assess the squad very quickly and get ready for the remainder of the season. I obviously know a few of the players from my previous spell here, so am looking forward to the challenge.

"The club is a huge one in this division and, with everything still to play for, the job is to try and get us back to where we should be."

As a player, McCall helped Bradford into the top flight in 1999 and took over as manager between 2007 and 2010.

He had a spell in charge of Scunthorpe last season and has been out of management since leaving the Iron in March.