Kieran Trippier: Atletico Madrid and England right-back has groin surgery

Kieran Trippier
Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid 4-1 on penalties to win the Spanish Super Cup on 12 January

Atletico Madrid and England right-back Kieran Trippier has had surgery to sort out a groin injury.

Trippier, who joined the La Liga side from Tottenham last July, has not played since Atletico's defeat by Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final on 12 January.

The 29-year-old has missed four games since and had an operation on Tuesday.

Atletico Madrid host Liverpool in their Champions League last-16 first-leg match on 18 February.

