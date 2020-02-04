Celtic: Neil Lennon backs Leigh Griffiths over alleged stamp

Media playback is not supported on this device Lennon saw 'no malice' in Griffiths incident

Scottish Premiership: Motherwell v Celtic Venue: Fir Park Date: Wednesday, 5 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on Radio Scotland and text updates on the BBC Sport Scotland website

Celtic manager Neil Lennon would be "bewildered" if Leigh Griffiths was charged for an alleged stamp on Hamilton Academical's Sam Woods.

The Scottish FA will decide on Tuesday whether to issue a notice of complaint after the striker stood on the chest of Woods during Celtic's 4-1 win.

Griffiths was booked for the incident but Hamilton boss Brian Rice said there is "no debate" that it merited a red.

"I would be very disappointed, because I saw it at the time," Lennon said.

"I think his leg was trapped and he's trying to get up. I'm not sure how much contact he really made with the player.

"There was no malice in that, there's no intent in that at all, so I would be bewildered if anything came from that.

"What disappointed me was him pushing the player after it. We're big on discipline and I had a quiet word with him about it."

Lennon also confirmed winger Marian Shved has been dropped from Celtic's Europa League squad for the knockout stage.

Right-back Jeremie Frimpong as well as new signings Patryk Klimala and Ismaila Soro have been added before this month's last-32 tie against Copenhagen.

VAR will be used in that tie and Lennon says he has had briefings with head of referee development Crawford Allan and long-serving match official Willie Collum.

Celtic face Motherwell at Fir Park on Wednesday and Lennon praised the "great mentality" and "ruthlessness" of his side, who have won all five games since the winter break to extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to seven points.