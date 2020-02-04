John Mikel Obi: Trabzonspor condemn racial abuse of Nigeria midfielder

John Mikel Obi joined Trabzonspor last July after a brief spell at Middlesbrough

Turkish side Trabzonspor have condemned racial abuse aimed at former Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi following their win over Fenerbahce on Saturday.

The Nigeria international, 32, was targeted on social media after a 2-1 victory that moved Trabzonspor above their opponents into third place.

The club say they have filed "criminal complaints" against those responsible.

"Racism is a shelter for [the] helpless and ignorant," Trabzonspor said in a statement on Twitter.

Mikel's Trabzonspor team-mate Joao Pereira said it was "sad and unacceptable".

"Football is much bigger than the little people behind these unfortunate acts," he wrote on Twitter.