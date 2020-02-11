Scottish Premiership
Hamilton19:45Aberdeen
Venue: Fountain of Youth Stadium

Hamilton Academical v Aberdeen

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic25221272155767
2Rangers24193259144560
3Motherwell25132103432241
4Aberdeen2510873028238
5Livingston259793633334
6Hibernian257993441-730
7Kilmarnock2585122532-729
8St Johnstone246992242-2027
9Ross County2567122550-2525
10St Mirren2557132033-1322
11Hamilton2547142545-2019
12Hearts2539132542-1718
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you