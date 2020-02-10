Brentford v Leeds United: Marcelo Bielsa says Whites playing no worse than before

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa says his side are running "even more" than before

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa says his side are "not playing worse than before" despite a run of just two wins from 10 Championship matches.

In mid-December the Whites had a 10-point gap to third place and while they remain second, they are now only above the play-off places on goal difference.

On Tuesday they visit in-form Brentford, who are fifth but will move above Bielsa's side with victory.

"The players are doing the same things that they used to do," he said.

Bielsa told BBC Radio Leeds: "Before maybe we didn't pay for the mistakes in the good moments but now we are paying higher consequences.

"We used to create chances and score those chances, and now we have those chances and we are not scoring."

Leeds, who were beaten 2-0 by Nottingham Forest on Saturday, will start influential midfielder Kalvin Phillips after a three-match ban but Tyler Roberts (calf) misses out.

On-loan RB Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin could make his first start after making his debut off the bench last time out.

Brentford captain Pontus Jansson may return from a hip injury to face the club he left last summer.

Shandon Baptiste and Tariqe Fosu - both signed from Oxford last month - are once again likely to start on the bench.

