Swansea City v Queens Park Rangers
- From the section Championship
Swansea are waiting to see the extent of George Byers' ankle injury ahead of their Championship clash with QPR.
Byers was forced off early in Saturday's loss to Derby and could miss the match, while Bersant Celina and Mike van der Hoorn are also doubts.
Rangers have lost four of their last five Championship games and failed to score in their last two.
Boss Mark Warburton could give Spurs loanee Jack Clarke a first start to try and shake up the attack.
Match facts
- Swansea City are unbeaten in seven home league matches against QPR (W4 D3) since a 2-1 defeat back in January 1981.
- QPR have lost five of their last seven league matches against Swansea (W1 D1) including a 3-1 defeat earlier this season.
- Swansea's defeat against Derby at the weekend ended a five-game unbeaten run at the Liberty Stadium in the Championship (W3 D2).
- QPR have won just one of their last 11 away league matches in Wales (D4 L6), losing the last three in a row.
- QPR striker Jordan Hugill has been directly involved in four goals in his two appearances against Swansea in all competitions for the Hoops (3 goals, 1 assist).