Championship
Nottm Forest19:45Charlton
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Charlton Athletic

Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi
Sabri Lamouchi has won 17 of his 35 games in charge of Nottingham Forest to date
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Tuesday

Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi has options to freshen up his squad for the visit of Charlton after they overcame fellow high-flyers Leeds.

Tyler Walker is one option the Frenchman can turn to from the start after he came off the bench to score in Saturday's win, while January arrival Nuno Da Costa is yet to make his debut.

Fit-again Macauley Bonne is expected to be named on Charlton's bench.

January signing Aiden McGeady is still waiting to feature for the Addicks.

The loan addition missed Saturday's defeat by Stoke because of illness.

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest are winless in their past seven league games against Charlton (D5 L2), with the last three meetings ending as draws.
  • This will be Charlton's first away league visit to Nottingham Forest since August 2015, drawing 0-0 under Guy Luzon.
  • Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in their past seven home games in all competitions on Tuesdays (W4 D3) since a 0-1 defeat to Brentford in April 2018.
  • Only Luton and Barnsley (six) have won fewer away points in the Championship than Charlton this season (10), with the Addicks winless in their last 12 on the road (D3 L9).
  • Charlton's on-loan winger Aiden McGeady has scored in all three of his Championship appearances against Nottingham Forest, scoring with a different team each time - Sheffield Wednesday, Preston and Sunderland.

Tuesday 11th February 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom311611455332259
2Leeds31167846291755
3Fulham31167846321455
4Nottm Forest31159743301354
5Brentford311651052252753
6Preston3114894536950
7Bristol City3114894543250
8Cardiff31111374343046
9Swansea31121093737046
10Millwall31111283837145
11Sheff Wed31128114134744
12Blackburn31128114338544
13Derby311110103841-343
14Hull31117134344-140
15Birmingham31117134048-840
16Reading31109123735239
17QPR31115154756-938
18Middlesbrough31812113240-836
19Huddersfield3198143748-1135
20Stoke31104173947-834
21Charlton3189144045-533
22Wigan3178162946-1729
23Barnsley31510163757-2025
24Luton3173213766-2924
View full Championship table

