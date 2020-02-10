Nottingham Forest v Charlton Athletic
-
- From the section Championship
Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi has options to freshen up his squad for the visit of Charlton after they overcame fellow high-flyers Leeds.
Tyler Walker is one option the Frenchman can turn to from the start after he came off the bench to score in Saturday's win, while January arrival Nuno Da Costa is yet to make his debut.
Fit-again Macauley Bonne is expected to be named on Charlton's bench.
January signing Aiden McGeady is still waiting to feature for the Addicks.
The loan addition missed Saturday's defeat by Stoke because of illness.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest are winless in their past seven league games against Charlton (D5 L2), with the last three meetings ending as draws.
- This will be Charlton's first away league visit to Nottingham Forest since August 2015, drawing 0-0 under Guy Luzon.
- Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in their past seven home games in all competitions on Tuesdays (W4 D3) since a 0-1 defeat to Brentford in April 2018.
- Only Luton and Barnsley (six) have won fewer away points in the Championship than Charlton this season (10), with the Addicks winless in their last 12 on the road (D3 L9).
- Charlton's on-loan winger Aiden McGeady has scored in all three of his Championship appearances against Nottingham Forest, scoring with a different team each time - Sheffield Wednesday, Preston and Sunderland.