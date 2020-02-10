Wigan Athletic v Middlesbrough
|Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Tuesday
Wigan boss Paul Cook could hand 17-year-old forward Joe Gelhardt a start after he impressed off the bench in their weekend defeat by Preston.
Defender Antonee Robinson may return to the squad and Anthony Pilkington could feature, but Kieran Dowell remains out.
Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate could return to five at the back and recall wing-back Djed Spence.
Midfielder Ravel Morrison is pushing to make his debut while Ryan Shotton and George Friend are close to returning.
Match facts
- Wigan are winless in 10 league games against Middlesbrough (D5 L5) since a 1-0 victory in the Premier League in August 2007.
- Middlesbrough haven't conceded a single goal in any of their past four league games against Wigan (W3 D1).
- Middlesbrough have kept a clean sheet in 11 of their 17 league matches against Wigan (65%) - among fixtures to have been played that often in Football League history, only Manchester United against Barnsley has a higher clean sheet percentage (66% - 21 in 32 games).
- Wigan have won just one of their past nine Championship home games (D3 L5), having won three in a row at the DW Stadium before that.
- Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga has scored three league goals against Wigan, though he is yet to score in three previous appearances at the DW Stadium.