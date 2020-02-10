Championship
Wigan19:45Middlesbrough
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Middlesbrough

Wigan manager Paul Cook
Paul Cook's Wigan are four points from safety
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Tuesday

Wigan boss Paul Cook could hand 17-year-old forward Joe Gelhardt a start after he impressed off the bench in their weekend defeat by Preston.

Defender Antonee Robinson may return to the squad and Anthony Pilkington could feature, but Kieran Dowell remains out.

Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate could return to five at the back and recall wing-back Djed Spence.

Midfielder Ravel Morrison is pushing to make his debut while Ryan Shotton and George Friend are close to returning.

Match facts

  • Wigan are winless in 10 league games against Middlesbrough (D5 L5) since a 1-0 victory in the Premier League in August 2007.
  • Middlesbrough haven't conceded a single goal in any of their past four league games against Wigan (W3 D1).
  • Middlesbrough have kept a clean sheet in 11 of their 17 league matches against Wigan (65%) - among fixtures to have been played that often in Football League history, only Manchester United against Barnsley has a higher clean sheet percentage (66% - 21 in 32 games).
  • Wigan have won just one of their past nine Championship home games (D3 L5), having won three in a row at the DW Stadium before that.
  • Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga has scored three league goals against Wigan, though he is yet to score in three previous appearances at the DW Stadium.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom311611455332259
2Leeds31167846291755
3Fulham31167846321455
4Nottm Forest31159743301354
5Brentford311651052252753
6Preston3114894536950
7Bristol City3114894543250
8Cardiff31111374343046
9Swansea31121093737046
10Millwall31111283837145
11Sheff Wed31128114134744
12Blackburn31128114338544
13Derby311110103841-343
14Hull31117134344-140
15Birmingham31117134048-840
16Reading31109123735239
17QPR31115154756-938
18Middlesbrough31812113240-836
19Huddersfield3198143748-1135
20Stoke31104173947-834
21Charlton3189144045-533
22Wigan3178162946-1729
23Barnsley31510163757-2025
24Luton3173213766-2924
