Wigan Athletic v Middlesbrough

Paul Cook's Wigan are four points from safety

Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Tuesday

Wigan boss Paul Cook could hand 17-year-old forward Joe Gelhardt a start after he impressed off the bench in their weekend defeat by Preston.

Defender Antonee Robinson may return to the squad and Anthony Pilkington could feature, but Kieran Dowell remains out.

Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate could return to five at the back and recall wing-back Djed Spence.

Midfielder Ravel Morrison is pushing to make his debut while Ryan Shotton and George Friend are close to returning.

Match facts