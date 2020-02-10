Championship
Blackburn19:45Hull
Venue: Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers v Hull City

Blackburn Rovers head coach Tony Mowbray
Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray made over 550 appearances as a player
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Tuesday

Blackburn Rovers will be without midfielder Joe Rankin-Costello for the visit of Hull City on Tuesday night.

The 20-year-old has started Rovers' last two matches but injured a hamstring in the 1-0 defeat to Fulham.

Hull have not won since New Year's Day amid a mounting injury crisis - they had five centre-backs out on Saturday.

Everton-loanee Matthew Pennington could return to ease concerns in that area, but captain Eric Lichaj is a doubt after being forced off at Reading.

Match facts

  • Blackburn Rovers have won their last three league matches against Hull, keeping a clean sheet in each victory.
  • Hull have only won once in their last nine away league visits to Blackburn (D2 L6), a 2-0 victory in 2015-16.
  • Blackburn are unbeaten in their 12 home league games on Tuesdays under Tony Mowbray (W8 D4).
  • Hull are winless in five Championship games, with their draw at Reading at the weekend ending a run of four consecutive defeats.
  • Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has won eight of his 15 managerial matches against Hull City (D2 L5); only versus Peterborough (nine) has he celebrated more victories against a single opponent.

Tuesday 11th February 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom311611455332259
2Leeds31167846291755
3Fulham31167846321455
4Nottm Forest31159743301354
5Brentford311651052252753
6Preston3114894536950
7Bristol City3114894543250
8Cardiff31111374343046
9Swansea31121093737046
10Millwall31111283837145
11Sheff Wed31128114134744
12Blackburn31128114338544
13Derby311110103841-343
14Hull31117134344-140
15Birmingham31117134048-840
16Reading31109123735239
17QPR31115154756-938
18Middlesbrough31812113240-836
19Huddersfield3198143748-1135
20Stoke31104173947-834
21Charlton3189144045-533
22Wigan3178162946-1729
23Barnsley31510163757-2025
24Luton3173213766-2924
View full Championship table

