Blackburn Rovers v Hull City
Blackburn Rovers will be without midfielder Joe Rankin-Costello for the visit of Hull City on Tuesday night.
The 20-year-old has started Rovers' last two matches but injured a hamstring in the 1-0 defeat to Fulham.
Hull have not won since New Year's Day amid a mounting injury crisis - they had five centre-backs out on Saturday.
Everton-loanee Matthew Pennington could return to ease concerns in that area, but captain Eric Lichaj is a doubt after being forced off at Reading.
Match facts
- Blackburn Rovers have won their last three league matches against Hull, keeping a clean sheet in each victory.
- Hull have only won once in their last nine away league visits to Blackburn (D2 L6), a 2-0 victory in 2015-16.
- Blackburn are unbeaten in their 12 home league games on Tuesdays under Tony Mowbray (W8 D4).
- Hull are winless in five Championship games, with their draw at Reading at the weekend ending a run of four consecutive defeats.
- Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has won eight of his 15 managerial matches against Hull City (D2 L5); only versus Peterborough (nine) has he celebrated more victories against a single opponent.