Barnsley v Birmingham City
-
- From the section Championship
Barnsley goalkeeper Brad Collins remains between the posts for the visit of Birmingham City to Oakwell.
Sami Radlinger is again ruled out, while midfielder Marcel Ritzmaier also remains sidelined for the lowly Tykes.
Birmingham are likely to be unchanged as they look to extend their unbeaten Championship run to six matches.
It is still too soon for midfielder Dan Crowley and winger Kerim Mrabti (both hamstring injuries) and fellow midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld (knee).
Barnsley have midfielder Callum Styles pushing for a start after coming on as a substitute in Saturday's home draw with Sheffield Wednesday, which ended a three-match losing league run.
The Tykes remain 23rd, but are now eight points adrift of safety and 15 behind Blues, whose Friday night win at Bristol City took them to within 10 points of the Championship play-off zone.
Match facts
- Barnsley, who did the double over Birmingham City two seasons ago, are looking to record consecutive home league wins over Blues for the first time since 1913.
- Blues, who beat Barnsley 2-0 at St Andrew's earlier in the season, have not completed a league double over Barnsley since the 2001-02 second tier campaign.
- Barnsley have won one of their last 20 league matches played on Tuesdays - a 4-0 League One away win at Rochdale in August 2018.
- Blues have won three of their last 18 away league matches in Yorkshire - and none out of four (D2, L2) this season.
- Birmingham striker Lukas Jutkiewicz has scored in two of his last three league games against Barnsley (having netted none in his first seven against the Tykes).
- Blues top scorer Jutkiewicz, who hit his 100th career goal on Friday night, is now on 11 for the season, just three away from equalling last season's best of 14.