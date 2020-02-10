Barnsley v Birmingham City

Lukas Jutkiewicz, who reached 100 career goals last Friday night with his left foot, headed the opener in Birmingham's 2-0 win over Barnsley in August

Barnsley goalkeeper Brad Collins remains between the posts for the visit of Birmingham City to Oakwell.

Sami Radlinger is again ruled out, while midfielder Marcel Ritzmaier also remains sidelined for the lowly Tykes.

Birmingham are likely to be unchanged as they look to extend their unbeaten Championship run to six matches.

It is still too soon for midfielder Dan Crowley and winger Kerim Mrabti (both hamstring injuries) and fellow midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld (knee).

Barnsley have midfielder Callum Styles pushing for a start after coming on as a substitute in Saturday's home draw with Sheffield Wednesday, which ended a three-match losing league run.

The Tykes remain 23rd, but are now eight points adrift of safety and 15 behind Blues, whose Friday night win at Bristol City took them to within 10 points of the Championship play-off zone.

Match facts