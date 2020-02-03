Gregor Zabret: Goalkeeper leaves Swansea City after seven years

Gregor Zabret
Gregor Zabret joined Swansea City when aged 17 in 2013 but failed to make the first-team breakthrough at the Liberty Stadium

Goalkeeper Gregor Zabret is a free agent after his Swansea City contract was terminated by mutual consent.

Zabret, 24, spent seven years at Swansea but did not make a senior appearance for the club.

He joined Oldham on a year-long loan in July 2019 and played in two EFL Trophy games for the Latics, but his spell at Boundary Park has also been cut short.

Ex-Slovenia Under-21 international Zabret's Swansea contract had been due to expire this summer.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you