Euro exploits, new money and comebacks - Europe's tightest title race (apart from Armenia!)

Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew lifted the Gibson Cup last season

It's 24 in France, 15 in Italy, 12 in Spain and eight in Germany. And, of course, it is as much as 33 in Scotland and no less than 36 in England.

In Northern Ireland, however, the difference in points between the team leading its top flight and the team in fifth position is just four.

And, apart from the Armenian Premier League, where three points separate first and fifth, that makes the Irish Premiership the tightest title race amongst Europe's 55 leading leagues.

While Liverpool have all but wrapped up the English Premier League title - Lithuania on 50 is the only Uefa member association where the gap is bigger - five teams still have a very real chance of being crowned champions of Northern Ireland.

Holders Linfield, Glentoran, Crusaders, Coleraine and Cliftoville have all had time at the top in recent months - but what's the context to them being bottlenecked at the summit with 11 games each to play?

Euro exploits see holders playing catch-up

A historical criticism of the Irish League - led in recent years by international manager Michael O'Neill - has been the clubs' ineffectual performances on the European stage, with the debate as to how to address the issue ongoing.

Last summer, however, saw an upturn in fortunes. Crusaders won many plaudits for their Europa League performance against Wolves at Molineux while, more significantly, title holders Linfield raised the bar considerably by almost qualifying for the group stages before losing narrowly to Azerbaijan champions Qarabag.

Summer signing Shayne Lavery was instrumental in Linfield's European run

A major factor in the Blues' European exploits was the pre-season training camp in Spain that they went on to prepare, which reaped short-term rewards but which may have taken its toll physically on a squad of largely part-time players.

Their extended run in Europe also meant the south Belfast outfit, managed by Northern Ireland record goalscorer David Healy, had continually been playing catch-up on the fixture list until Tuesday night's victory over Dungannon Swifts saw them return to the top of the table.

They are now a point ahead of second-placed Glentoran and Healy will be hoping that their inconsistent form, which has included a shock Irish Cup exit to second-tier Queen's University, is over as he bids to win his third league title as boss and the club's 54th overall.

New money reawakening a traditional powerhouse

Alongside Linfield, Glentoran form half of the Irish League's traditional 'Big Two'. They have lifted the title 23 times but the Gibson Cup has not been placed in the Oval trophy cabinet since 2009.

The reason for that, largely, has been a serious financial crisis which at one stage threatened the club's very existence. The overall quality of the playing squad, naturally, has declined and the east Belfast club has been without a trophy since their 2015 Irish Cup success.

Glens boss McDermott was an assistant to Carlos Queiroz with the Iran national team

The entire landscape and dynamic of the club changed last spring, however, when a UK-based business consortium launched a takeover of the club which was completed last summer.

Led by British-Iranian businessman Ali Pour, and including manager Mick McDermott and coach Paul Millar, a six-figure investment in the club over three years was pledged and is already reaping dividends on and off the pitch.

McDermott delved into his international contacts book last summer to bring players such as Croatian midfielder Hrvoje Plum and Dutch winger Elvio Van Overbeek to east Belfast, while their pool was enhanced further in January with a number of stellar Irish League signings.

Their impressive form moved them to the top of the table for the first time in seven years earlier this month. They were dislodged by the Blues on Tuesday, though their fans will have been buoyed as it was announced the following morning that the club is now debt-free.

Crusaders finding their 'full-time' feet

Long-serving striker Jordan Owens has once again been a key player for Crusaders this season

When Crusaders announced at the end of the 2018 campaign that they were introducing a more full-time regime at Seaview, funded largely by the increased financial rewards from Champions League qualification, many felt their relative dominance of the Irish League would strengthen further.

They had just won their third league title in four years and, leaning on a model being delivered to great affect by League of Ireland counterparts Dundalk, the majority of their players signed up to becoming what is described by the club as 'three-quarters' professional.

The short-term bounce was far from apparent, however, with the Crues having to settle for an Irish Cup and Co Antrim Shield last season as they finished 17 points adrift of winners Linfield in the Premiership table.

After a gallant European performance away to Wolves in June, the Crues' early-season form was up-and-down. But, after a Boxing Day loss to north Belfast derby rivals Cliftonville, Stephen Baxter's men have won seven on the bounce and only conceded one goal in the process.

It's an eye-catching run which has seen them top the table for a spell and they go into this weekend's fixtures two points off the lead in third. With a League Cup final against Coleraine to look forward to the following weekend, it looks like the more professional structure on the Shore Road is beginning to bear fruit.

Coleraine climb after Kearney's comeback

Kearney replaced Alan Stubbs as St Mirren manager before leaving after a season

When Crusaders won that title in 2017-8, they did so after just pipping that season's surprise package Coleraine on the final day of the season. When the Bannsiders lifted the Irish Cup the following weekend, their first senior trophy since winning the cup in 2003, it capped a remarkable rise to prominence that had been seven years in the making.

That ascent had been carefully crafted by manager Oran Kearney, who took charge at the Showgrounds at the relatively young age of 32. He survived some early calls for him to be sacked to slowly mould a squad of players capable of mounting a serious title challenge.

His work did not go unnoticed, earning him a surprise move to the Scottish Premiership with St Mirren in early September 2018. As promising as it was for Kearney, the North Coast club struggled without him and just managed to finish in the Premiership's top six last season.

Enter Buddies chairman Gordon Scott who, despite the former Linfield midfielder securing the Paisley club's top-flight survival, sanctioned his departure and subsequent return to Coleraine.

Whatever Kearney does or says, it obviously sits well with the Bannsiders players because the League Cup finalists have responded to being reacquainted with their old manager by launching themselves into this season's title race, sitting fourth on 53 points - four points behind the leaders.

Reds' revival led by promising manager McLaughlin

Joe Gormley and captain Chris Curran lifted the Co Antrim Shield at Windsor Park earlier in January

It's a former Coleraine defender, and another young manager building a strong reputation for his coaching methods, who is leading the revival at Cliftonville, currently sitting level on points with Coleraine in fifth.

Paddy McLaughlin won promotion from the Championship with Institute and they were punching above their weight in their first season in the top-flight when the call from Solitude came for McLaughlin in January 2018 to take over a club whose chances of winning the league had faded.

It was a club that seemed to be searching for its identity after the squad that won back-to-back titles in swashbuckling style under the late Tommy Breslin in 2013 and 2014 had largely broken up, and one which was shipping goals at an alarming rate.

McLaughlin got to work on tightening up the defence and imposing his possession-based style of play. With club record goalscorer Joe Gormley, one of the few remaining players from the Breslin era, continuing to score at will, the Reds finished last season strongly and qualified for Europe via the play-offs.

Their form has improved further this season and, after winning the Co Antrim Shield this month with two dramatic injury-time goals, Reds fans have every reason to believe that the Gibson Cup could be making its way to Solitude come the end of April.

Watch this space

Given the compressed nature of the upper end of the league table, the Irish Premiership lead has been exchanging hands on a regular basis in recent weeks.

This Saturday's fixtures will see Linfield, Crusaders and Cliftonville all going into their games - away to Warrenpoint Town, away to Glenavon and at home to Dungannon Swifts respectively - as strong favourites to pick up three points. Two of the top five face each other, meanwhile, with recently-deposed leaders Glentoran hosting Coleraine at the Oval.

The next outings in the Armenian Premier League are not until 28 February, so the gap between Lori in first and Shirak in fifth will remain at three points until then.

A lot could happen during that time in the Irish Premiership, though. Watch this space.