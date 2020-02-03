Transfer rumours: Kepa, Lingard, Werner, Bale, Gabriel, Mbappe

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is in a battle with the club to sell Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, 25. (Mirror)

Atletico Madrid and Roma are leading the chase to sign English midfielder Jesse Lingard, 27, if he leaves Manchester United. (ESPN)

Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea target Timo Werner says he will be open to a move to the right club. The Germany striker has 25 goals in all competitions for RB Leipzig this season. (Kicker - via Evening Standard)

Real Madrid and Wales forward Gareth Bale, 30, is likely to move to the Chinese Super League or the MLS, rather than the Premier League, when he leaves the Spanish club. (Star)

Arsenal and Everton failed in their bids to sign Lille's Brazilian defender Gabriel, 22, in January. (Le10Sport - in French)

Paris St-Germain's French striker Kylian Mbappe, 21, will not use his recent touchline dispute with Thomas Tuchel as an opportunity to leave, the French club's manager says. (Goal)

Real Madrid are ready to move to sign 21-year-old Mbappe. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Manchester United considered a move for Brighton striker Glenn Murray, 36, in the January transfer window. (Mail)

The Red Devils should have chased Southampton's Englishstriker Danny Ings, 27, rather than sign Nigerian forward Odion Ighalo on transfer deadline day, says former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink. (Metro)

Wales manager and former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs says the club's new Portuguese midfield signing Bruno Fernandes, 25, could be a defensive "liability". (Sun)

Liverpool are eager to tie Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk, 28, and Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson, 27, down to new long-term contracts. (Independent)

Bournemouth and Norway striker Joshua King, 28, was frustrated after Manchester United did not make a third bid for him on transfer deadline day. (Athletic - subscription required)

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has said he is concerned about the failure to agree a new contract with English midfielder Matty Longstaff, 19. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Inter Milan were close to agreeing a deal for Leicester's Algerian striker Islam Slimani, 31, during the final few days of the January window. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Napoli's Spanish striker Fernando Llorente, 34, was offered to Barcelona in the January transfer window. (AS)