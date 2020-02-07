Cymru Premier & non-league round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 7 February

Championship Conference

The New Saints v Newtown; 19:45 GMT: Current champions New Saints begin the second phase of the season with a four point lead at the top of the table while Newtown secured their place in the stop six with a point in the final round of games of phase one. Saints won 2-1 when the sides met at Park Hall during the first half of the season and also won 2-0 at Latham Park in January.

Caernarfon Town v Bala Town; 20:00 GMT: Caernarfon managed to secure a spot in the top six despite a run of five league games without a win and have appointed Huw Griffiths as manager, while Bala lost their last two games of phase one. Bala won the two phase one meetings, including a Boxing Day victory at The Oval.

Play-off Conference

Airbus UK Broughton v Cefn Druids; 19:45 GMT: Cefn Druids, who have appointed Stuart Gelling as boss following the dismissal of Huw Griffiths, missed out on a top six spot after just one win in their final four phase one games. Airbus are without a win since October but drew their last two games of phase one and are 11th. The sides drew 1-1 at the Airfield during the first half of the season with Druids winning 3-1 at home,

Penybont v Carmarthen Town; 19:45 GMT: Penybont are two points clear of the relegation zone in 10th spot and three points ahead of bottom of the table Carmarthen. Penybont were held 1-1 by Carmarthen at home at the end of December after Carmarthen won 3-2 at Richmond Park on Boxing Day.

Saturday, 8 February

Championship Conference

Barry Town United v Connah's Quay Nomads; 14:30 GMT: Former Wales winger David Cotterill is in line to make his debut after signing for Barry, who begin the second phase in fourth place. Connah's Quay, fresh from their Nathaniel MG Cup win and boss Andy Morrison signing a new contract, are second and four points behind leaders New Saints. Nomads won 4-0 at Jenner Park in November and completed a phase one double with a 2-0 win in January.

Play-off Conference

Cardiff Met v Aberystwyth Town; 14:30 GMT: Cardiff Met missed out on a top six spot despite victory in the final game of phase one game. Christian Edwards' side are seventh in the table, eight points ahead of Aberystwyth, who are ninth. Aberystwyth have won two of this season's three meetings between the sides with the other game ending 2-2.

BetVictor Southern Premier South

Saturday, 8 February

Chesham United v Merthyr Town; 15:00 GMT

FAW Women's Cup Quarter Finals

Sunday, 9 February

Swansea City Ladies v Bethel; 14:00 GMT

Connah's Quay Nomads v Port Talbot; 14:00 GMT

Llandudno Ladies v Abergavenny Women; 14:00 GMT

Cardiff City FC v Cardiff Met Women; 14:00 GMT