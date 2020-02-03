Richard Wood: Rotherham United captain extends deal until 2021

Richard Wood is Rotherham's longest-serving player

Rotherham United captain Richard Wood has signed a new deal with the League One side until the end of next season.

The former Coventry and Sheffield Wednesday centre-back, 34, has made 143 appearances for the Millers since joining from Charlton in 2014.

Wood led Rotherham to promotion in 2017-18, scoring twice in their League One play-off final win over Shrewsbury.

He has scored three goals in the past seven league matches, with the Yorkshire club now top of the table.