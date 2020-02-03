Djed Spence: Middlesbrough full-back signs new contract until summer of 2022

Djed Spence started both matches against Tottenham in the FA Cup third round, with Boro going out after a replay

Teenage full-back Djed Spence has signed a new two-and-a-half year contract with Championship club Middlesbrough.

Spence, 19, has played 12 times for Boro this season and won the English Football League Young Player of the Month award in December.

"He has done exceptionally well since he came into the team," boss Jonathan Woodgate said.

"He earned the right, and he knows he has to keep working hard."