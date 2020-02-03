Lincoln City: West Ham United striker Anthony Scully signs on 18-month contract
-
- From the section Lincoln City
Lincoln City have signed young West Ham United striker Anthony Scully on an 18-month contract.
The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international will link up with his international team-mates Conor Coventry and Zack Elbouzedi at Sincil Bank.
Scully, 20, has never made a first-team appearance for the Hammers.
All his outings in a West Ham shirt have been for the academy side in the EFL Trophy, once in the 2018-9 campaign - and then twice more this season.
He netted twice in the 5-4 win over Newport County in September - and has also bagged 13 goals this season for West Ham's under-23s.
Lincoln, 14th in League One, also made two signings last week, prior to Friday's January deadline - Nottingham Forest midfielder Liam Bridcutt and Rotherham United defender Akeem Hinds.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.