Lincoln City: West Ham United striker Anthony Scully signs on 18-month contract

Anthony Scully's father Tony played for Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Cardiff City, Manchester City, QPR, Cambridge United and Notts County in a 14-year professional career
Lincoln City have signed young West Ham United striker Anthony Scully on an 18-month contract.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international will link up with his international team-mates Conor Coventry and Zack Elbouzedi at Sincil Bank.

Scully, 20, has never made a first-team appearance for the Hammers.

All his outings in a West Ham shirt have been for the academy side in the EFL Trophy, once in the 2018-9 campaign - and then twice more this season.

He netted twice in the 5-4 win over Newport County in September - and has also bagged 13 goals this season for West Ham's under-23s.

Lincoln, 14th in League One, also made two signings last week, prior to Friday's January deadline - Nottingham Forest midfielder Liam Bridcutt and Rotherham United defender Akeem Hinds.

