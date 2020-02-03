'No debate Griffiths should've had red card' - Hamilton boss Rice questions booking

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Was this a stamp by Celtic's Leigh Griffiths?

Brian Rice believes there is "no debate" that Celtic's Leigh Griffiths should have been sent off against Hamilton Academical.

Accies coach Guillaume Beuzelin said the striker "clearly stood" on Sam Woods in Hamilton's 4-1 home defeat.

The hosts later had Jamie Hamilton sent off and soon lost their 1-0 lead before losing three goals in the second half.

"I don't think there is any debate it was a red card for Leigh Griffiths," said Hamilton head coach Rice.

"There is no debate. But my opinion doesn't matter and the only person whose opinion matters is the referee and he called it the way he has seen it so we move on.

"He may look at it and say he made a mistake or he may look at it and say he got that right but in my humble opinion I don't think there is any debate.

"A big decision by the referee changed the game. My boys fought heroically. At 1-0 everything we worked on was good, I felt OK and I felt it was very harsh how it ended up. The biggest turning point is definitely the refereeing decision. One decision led into another but it is only my opinion."