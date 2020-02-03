Gary Bowyer: Bradford City part company with manager

Under Gary Bowyer, Bradford City have not won away from home since 12 October

Bradford City have parted company with manager Gary Bowyer following a run of seven League Two matches without a win.

The ex-Blackpool and Blackburn boss, 48, spent 11 months in charge of the Bantams after replacing David Hopkin.

Bowyer could not keep the club in League One last season and they have slipped out of the play-off spots as they chase a return to the third tier.

"Over the last few months, results have undoubtedly declined," said interim chief executive Julian Rhodes.

"In view of recent events, we felt a change was necessary in order to compete for a play-off place."

In the final three days of the January transfer window Bradford allowed the English Football League's top scorer Eoin Doyle to return to League Two leaders Swindon on a permanent deal, while also letting their own leading scorer - and captain - James Vaughan go to Tranmere on loan.

Bowyer's final game in charge was a 3-0 defeat at Oldham which leaves the Yorkshire side eighth.

"He came to the club at a difficult time and inherited a team heading for relegation, which we were unable to avoid," added Rhodes.