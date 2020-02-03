Oxford United v Newcastle United

Newcastle record signing Joelinton had two goals ruled out for offside in the original tie

TEAM NEWS

Oxford top scorer James Henry suffered a thigh injury at the weekend and has been ruled out.

Midfielders Anthony Forde and Ben Woodburn are also sidelined.

Newcastle will be without new loan signings Danny Rose and Valentino Lazaro because they weren't registered in time to play.

Jonjo Shelvey remains doubtful with a thigh injury, while Dwight Gayle, Andy Carroll, Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems are among the definite absentees.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: Newcastle, who were beaten 3-0 in their only previous visit to The Kassam Stadium, are the third Premier League to visit Oxford United this season. The promotion-chasing League One side thumped West Ham 4-0 in the Carabao Cup before succumbing to Manchester City in the last eight of the same competition.

Karl Robinson's squad has been weakened since the draw at St James' Park by the sale of both Shandon Baptiste and Tarique Fosu to Brentford - but that defeat to City is one of only two for Oxford in their last 18 home games.

Steve Bruce's side will have to be better than they were 10 days ago if they are to progress to a fifth-round tie at West Brom.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson: "We know we have a massive job on our hands and we are going to have to play a lot better than we did in the first meeting if we want to get through and have a chance of playing for a place in the quarter-final.

"It's a massive ask. Our odds will be very long and we are big underdogs, but I don't mind that. Ultimately, what happens is down to us…"

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce: "They [Oxford] are a decent side. It's live on the TV and they'll want the underdogs to turn us over, so we have to be wary of that.

"If we can go and get to the fifth round this week and be on 31 league points, I think we'd have accepted that, no matter how we got there. In difficult circumstances over the last month we've shown a certain amount of resilience to get us this far."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle have won only once in the past five encounters between the sides (D1, L3).

The Magpies are winless on their five most recent trips to Oxford since a 3-1 win in the old First Division in December 1987 (D1, L4).

Oxford beat Newcastle 3-0 at this stage of the FA Cup in 2017.

Oxford United

Oxford are unbeaten in four matches in all competitions (W1, D3).

They have lost just two of 10 games (W5, D3).

The U's won their most recent home FA Cup match against Premier League opponents, beating Swansea 3-2 in January 2016.

Oxford have lost only one of their past eight FA Cup matches (W5, D2).

They have not reached the last 16 since 2017, the same season they beat Newcastle in round four.

The U's have lost just one of nine FA Cup home ties (W6, D2).

Newcastle United

Newcastle are unbeaten in seven matches in all competitions (W2, D5).

The Magpies have won just one of their last 17 away FA Cup games.

Nine of their past 13 FA Cup exits have been in away matches.

They have won their last four FA Cup replays, scoring 14 goals in the process.

Newcastle have lifted the FA Cup six times: 1910, 1924, 1932, 1951, 1952, and 1955.